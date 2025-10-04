ActionSA announces Xolani Khumalo as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate

ActionSA on Saturday announced the former host of Moja Love’s Sizok’thola show, Xolani Khumalo, as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate.

Khumalo, best known for presenting the drug-busting show on the Moja Love channel, received high praise from the party.

“Khumalo is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services and ensure growth and jobs.”