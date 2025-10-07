BCM neither dysfunctional nor cash-strapped — Faku
Mayor, municipal manager raise eyebrows with upbeat presentation to MPs, saying metro is stable and slowly turning things around
“Buffalo City Metro is not perfect. It has significant challenges, many of them well illustrated. But it is neither dysfunctional nor cash-strapped.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.