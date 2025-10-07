Politics

WATCH | Mkhwanazi appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

By TimesLIVE - 07 October 2025
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday to address allegations he made about high-ranking officials in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi gave testimony at the Madlanga commission, which started last month, and implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu is accused of undue political interference in the operations of the SA Police Service.

