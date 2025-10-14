More than 20 deaths in police custody in just over a year
Troubling figures revealed by community safety MEC after questions by EFF MPL
More than 20 people detained in Eastern Cape police stations have died since July 2024, with many of their deaths still being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.