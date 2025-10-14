A reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid leader Chief Albert Luthuli is under way in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
The inquest aims to challenge the 1967 finding that his death was accidental and explore whether the apartheid government was involved.
WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
