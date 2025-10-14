Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 14 October 2025
Anti-apartheid leader Albert Luthuli.
Anti-apartheid leader Albert Luthuli.
Image: SUPPLIED

A reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid leader Chief Albert Luthuli is under way in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The inquest aims to challenge the 1967 finding that his death was accidental and explore whether the apartheid government was involved.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025