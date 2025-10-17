Politics

WATCH | Mchunu appears before ad hoc committee

By TimesLIVE - 17 October 2025
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
Image: Brenton Geach

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday appear at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.

The inquiry was set up to probe alleged political interference, leadership failures and internal dysfunction in the SA Police Service, with a particular focus on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025