Afrika Mayibuye Movement deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga has denied rumours she is leaving to start her own party.
Mcinga, known as Queen Khazeka, described the claims as "misleading".
She is the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and was appointed deputy president by the party's president, Floyd Shivambu.
"In recent days, false reports have circulated suggesting that I, Nolubabalo Mcinga, am forming a new political party with members of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement," she said.
"I wish to clarify that I remain a full and active member of the movement, serving as its deputy president and co-founder."
Mcinga made it clear that she had neither resigned nor been dismissed from her role.
She confirmed that she was removed from certain internal WhatsApp groups without explanation.
"I received a letter dated October 11 2025 outlining false allegations to which I have already responded within the required seven days," Mcinga said.
"I am not forming a new party with anyone from Mayibuye but have been approached by individuals seeking advice on establishing one.
"If and when anything formal arises, I will make an official announcement through a press conference.
"For now, I will await the outcome of internal processes."
Attempts to get comment from Afrika Mayibuye Movement were unsuccessful by the time of publication.
Before joining Shivambu's party, Mcinga served as an EFF MP.
She resigned from the party and parliament in November 2024, months after being appointed an EFF NCOP member.
Mcinga not leaving Shivambu's party, rejects breakaway party claims
