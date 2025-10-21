Politics

WATCH | Madlanga commission continues with witnesses A, B and C testifying

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2025
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony from witnesses A, B and C on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

