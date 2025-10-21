The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony from witnesses A, B and C on Tuesday.
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.
WATCH | Madlanga commission continues with witnesses A, B and C testifying
Image: Freddy Mavunda
