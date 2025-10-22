Politics

WATCH | Mchunu in parliament to answer questions on ‘criminality’ in justice system

By TimesLIVE - 22 October 2025
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is back before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025