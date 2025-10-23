Former OR Tambo speaker traumatised after being declared dead by Mchunu
Xolile Nkompela accuses suspended minister of insensitivity in his handling of the matter
Former OR Tambo District Municipality speaker Xolile Nkompela says he is planning to sue suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after he told parliament that he was among councillors who had been shot dead...
