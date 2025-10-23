Politics

Former OR Tambo speaker traumatised after being declared dead by Mchunu

Xolile Nkompela accuses suspended minister of insensitivity in his handling of the matter

By LULAMILE FENI - 23 October 2025

Former OR Tambo District Municipality speaker Xolile Nkompela says he is planning to sue suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after he told parliament that he was among councillors who had been shot dead...

