WATCH | Bheki Cele at parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2025
Former police minister Bheki Cele is appearing before parliament's ad hoc committee. File photo.
Image: Dwayne Senior

Former police minister Bheki Cele is on Thursday providing testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption in the criminal justice system.

