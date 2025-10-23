WATCH | Bheki Cele at parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations
By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2025
Former police minister Bheki Cele is appearing before parliament's ad hoc committee. File photo.
Image: Dwayne Senior
Former police minister Bheki Cele is on Thursday providing testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption in the criminal justice system.
WATCH | Bheki Cele at parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi's allegations
Image: Dwayne Senior
