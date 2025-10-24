Minister wants probe into brother’s death revived after political killings task team revelations
Land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso is taking fresh steps to revive the case against the men who allegedly shot dead his brother in 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.