WATCH | Madlanga commission continues

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2025
The Madlanga Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Monday.

