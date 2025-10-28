Politics

WATCH | DA briefs media on plans to replace BBE

By TimesLIVE - 28 October 2025
Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA Federal Council.
Image: Lulama Zenzile/ GALLO IMAGES

The DA briefed the media on its plans to replace BEE and end poverty.

The party announced that it would launch an online portal through EndPoverty.da.org.za, where those in support of their idea could help bring about what the DA terms the “economic inclusion for all bill”.

