WATCH | DA briefs media on plans to replace BBE

Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA Federal Council.
The DA briefed the media on its plans to replace BEE and end poverty.
The party announced that it would launch an online portal throughEndPoverty.da.org.za, where those in support of their idea could help bring about what the DA terms the “economic inclusion for all bill”.
Image: Lulama Zenzile/ GALLO IMAGES
