‘ANC sweet shops’: DA slams Buti Manamela for ‘packing’ Seta boards with cadres

DA MP Karabo Khakhau has accused higher education and training minister Buti Manamela of filling the new sector education and training authority (Seta) boards with ANC loyalists.

Manamela released the names of the new board members on Tuesday, 28 days after their appointment. The announcement came shortly after Khakhau had written to the minister, calling on him to make the appointments public.

According to Khakhau, the delay in publishing the names raised questions about transparency.

“This publication came 28 days after their appointment, a month wherein Manamela concealed the names for no apparent reason at the time,” she said.

The reason for the delay is now clear, she said: “The boards have been stacked with ANC cadres again.”

Khakhau said former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane was removed after appointing several ANC members to Seta boards but Manamela “has not learnt from Nkabane’s lesson. He is the same, if not worse”.

Among the appointed, Khakhau said, are:

a former ANC mayor from KwaZulu-Natal;

members of ANC provincial executive committees;

members of the ANC Youth League executives;

members of ANC regional executive committees; and

ANC ward councillor candidates.

“The Setas are more than R20bn in annual investment from the government, and we cannot allow them to continue being ANC sweet shops.”

The DA will continue to probe this matter and will announce further action soon, she added.

TimesLIVE