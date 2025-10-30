EFF slams ‘cowardly’ move to bar its MPLs from Eastern Cape legislature

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF in the Eastern Cape has accused provincial legislature deputy Speaker Vuyo Jali of excluding its MPLs from legislative activities due to their dress code, saying it is an attempt to thwart its push for medical and pension benefits for traditional leaders.

This comes after the party’s MPLs were barred from participating in the proceedings of the house on Thursday after a standoff over their dressing code.

The party’s provincial leadership lambasted Jali for the “malicious exclusion” and described the move as an attack on their members’ right to execute their legislative mandate.

According to the EFF, Jali cited Rule 79(1)(a) of the Standing Rules of the Provincial Legislature, which allegedly prohibits MPLs from dressing in attire deemed “inappropriate”.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, the party said Jali’s assertion that EFF MPL Zilindile Vena was exercising undue influence on its members to dress “inappropriately” was a clear attempt to discredit its members.

The party maintained that the dress code of EFF public representatives was defined by their organisational documents, not individual leaders.

The opposition reportedly raised concerns that the matter was still before the ethics committee, which Jali chairs, but the deputy speaker proceeded to bar its MPLs from participating in the legislature.

The party has vowed to approach the relevant committees, including the ethics committee, to report all members who supported their removal from the sitting.

“We will not sit idly by while the rules of the legislature are abused to advance narrow political interests,” the party said.

Legislature spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha defended the move.

“There are rules guiding dress code for members inside the chamber and the presiding officers are empowered by the rules to ensure all members comply with the rules,” he said.

The controversy comes amid the EFF’s push for medical aid and benefits for traditional leaders, which the party accuses the ANC of trying to block.

“It is too coincidental in our view that, following our strong objection to the delegitimising of traditional leaders’ rights by the ANC caucus, such things happen,” the party said.

“It is clear to see that the ANC, being true to their fashion of cowardice and evasion of accountability, is blocking the EFF from participating because they fear our submissions.

“They have seen that their damage control statement on the matter did not assist them, and were anticipating the motion that our members intended to raise for debate in today [Thursday]’s sitting.

“This exclusion of our members is nothing but a cowardly tactic from the ANC caucus to avoid facing EFF MPLs and citizens of the province on the matter of medical and pension benefits for traditional leaders.”

The EFF has insisted it will not back down, saying it will continue to serve the people of the province without fear of intimidation.

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape were furious this week after ANC MPLs rejected a motion calling for medical aid and pension for them.

Daily Dispatch