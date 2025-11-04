Brown Mogotsi a no-show at cop station after his car is sprayed with 11 bullets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bullet holes in the car used by Brown Mogotsi on Monday.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation after a car in which businessman Brown Mogotsi was travelling was riddled with bullets on Monday night.

The alleged “fixer” is, however, yet to formally lodge a complaint.

Police estimated about 11 rounds were fired at the car while Mogotsi was en route to Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni at about 10pm.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mogotsi had been expected to report to the Vosloorus police station to open a case and provide a statement to officers but had not done so by mid-morning on Tuesday.

In a short comment to the SABC, Mathe said Mogotsi has not honoured an appointment with the police since October 16.

Two weeks ago, police officials were seen at Mogotsi’s business premises in the Mahikeng area. He told ENCA he feared for his life after the raid.

Mathe, asked about unverified speculation that the “hit” could have been staged, responded this would be investigated.

“If we find out it was staged, police will open a charge of defeating the ends of justice, but we are not there,” she said.

“We are hoping this is a genuine case and there was an attempt on his life. That’s why we have registered a case of attempted murder.”

Mathe said Mogotsi had earlier claimed he was driving alone when the occupants of a white bakkie that was following him started shooting at him.

Investigators are combing the scene and collecting all physical evidence.

“The incident happened quite late at night so they’re back at the scene to ensure they did not miss anything.”

There was no blood in the vehicle, Mathe said.

Mogotsi is one of the witnesses lined up to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of complicity between politicians, police officers and organised crime syndicates. He is said to be a close friend of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

