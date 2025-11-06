WATCH | AI-generated ‘corrupt politician’ action figure earns ANC’s wrath

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An AI-generated ad for a 'corrupt politician' action figure mocking the ANC complete with a big belly, lounger stuffed with cash and a Lamborghini

An online video promoting South Africa’s “latest corrupt politician deluxe action figure”, complete with a cash-stuffed couch and a blue Lamborghini, has fooled many social media users.

However, the ANC says AI-generated jokes against the party can no longer be ignored.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows a box containing an action figure in an ANC shirt.

The AI-generated voiceover says the action figure comes with “a belly to match his appetite” and is available at a nationwide retailer.

The advert says the action figure comes with a voice to say a corrupt politician’s “favourite stall tactic” — well ehhh."

Some Tiktok users believed the figure is available at the popular retail shop.

But the ANC told TimesLIVE fake news and the malicious misuse of AI were not harmless pranks or random distortions.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said it was part of a “co-ordinated effort to reverse the hard-won gains of transformation, to weaken liberation movements and to undermine democracy”.

“We have witnessed fake statements, fabricated images, manipulated videos and AI-generated content deliberately designed to discredit the ANC, confuse the public and fuel mistrust. This calculated campaign is not only an attack on the ANC but an attack on the democratic project that millions of South Africans sacrificed for.

“Those behind these schemes seek to erase the progress of transformation, to delegitimise our efforts at correcting centuries of injustice and to silence the voice of the majority. Despite overwhelming evidence that the ANC continues to fight corruption in our movement and in the public life of South Africans, these manufactured lies are weaponised to create the false impression that our struggle for renewal is failing.”

Bhengu cautioned the party’s members and supporters to remain alert.

“Do not fall victim to this deception, and do not become unwitting agents in spreading it. Verify every piece of information through official ANC platforms: our website, verified social media accounts and authorised spokespersons.”

The ANC would intensify its fight against disinformation.

“We will expose and confront those who hide behind technology to destabilise our democracy. Fake news and the unethical use of AI represent a new form of sabotage, one that seeks to erode our unity, undermine our credibility and reverse the gains of freedom and transformation.

“The ANC will not retreat. We remain unwavering in defending democracy, fighting corruption and advancing the historic mission of building a non-racial, non-sexist, just and equal South Africa.”

