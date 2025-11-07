Politics

Malusi Gigaba being questioned, not arrested

The corrected state capture commission of inquiry has recommended that law-enforcement agencies investigate former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption.
ANC MP and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest.

This was confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) on Friday.

Gigaba earlier took to X to say he was handing himself over to police and was due to appear in court after receiving a summons on charges related to a probe into alleged Transnet corruption.

“He is engaging Idac, and there will be no court appearance today [Friday],” spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“Idac will not comment any further on the matter.”

