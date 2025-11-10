DA calls for accountability after health officials arrested for allegedly driving under influence in state vehicle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CALL FOR ACTION: Two Eastern Cape forensic pathology services officials are in hot water over allegations of drunk driving.

The DA has accused the Eastern Cape health department of dragging its feet in taking disciplinary action against two officials, both from forensic pathology services, who were arrested for alleged drunk driving while using state vehicles.

The acting regional manager of the regional forensic pathology services for the Amathole and Buffalo City Metro regions, Ronnie Malandela, was arrested in Willowvale for allegedly driving under the influence on October 18.

“At the time, he was operating a state-owned Ford Ranger that was visibly damaged,” DA MPL Jane Cowley said.

“According to local authorities, he was unable to produce a valid trip authority, and a department of ​transport confiscation form confirms that he was intoxicated while driving.”

Another forensic pathology employee, Luyolo Matutu, was arrested in Steynsburg for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol on November 2.

He allegedly demanded the vehicle keys and assaulted a woman traffic officer at the scene.

According to Cowley, both officials remain on duty “with no visible disciplinary action”.

“This sends a deeply troubling message about accountability within the department,” she said.

In correspondence dated November 7 to head of department Dr Rolene Wagner, Cowley sought clarity on whether disciplinary processes had been initiated against the officials.

“Should no action have been taken, a full explanation must be provided immediately,” Cowley said.

“The auditor-general has repeatedly warned that the department’s consequence management remains grossly inadequate.

“The Eastern Cape department of health is financially crippled and cannot afford to squander resources on misconduct and impunity.

“It is unconscionable that officials entrusted with the care and safety of citizens are instead [allegedly] using state assets to commit criminal acts.

“The DA believes that health services must be delivered by sober, ethical and accountable officials who respect the law and the people they serve.

“There can be no tolerance for corruption, negligence, or criminality within the public health system.

“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve leadership that delivers, and a health department built on integrity, dignity and accountability.”

Heath MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, confirmed the department was aware of the cases.

Mavovana also confirmed that the employees involved were arrested and failed to report for duty.

“The department is currently conducting an investigation to establish the veracity of the allegations and will follow appropriate internal processes based on the outcome,” she said.

“The matter remains under investigation, and further details will be confirmed as the process unfolds.

“The department strongly condemns any misuse of state resources, including driving under the influence of alcohol, and remains committed to enforcing strict consequence management where wrongdoing is found.”

“Furthermore, the department appeals to all community members and employees to report any misuse of state vehicles so that such acts can be addressed decisively.”

Daily Dispatch