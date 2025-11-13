Special provincial funeral to honour former deputy minister Ntombazana Botha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FITTING SEND-OFF: Former deputy minister Ntombazana Botha will be laid to rest in East London on Friday

The Eastern Cape government has declared a special provincial funeral category 2 in honour of late liberation struggle stalwart and former ANC MP Ntombazana Botha.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request to give the 82-year-old icon a befitting send-off in recognition of her role in the struggle and her service in the new democratic government.

Botha, former arts and culture deputy minister, died on Saturday after a long illness.

She will be laid to rest in East London on Friday.

“Botha devoted her life to the fight against apartheid, the promotion of gender equality and dedicated service to the nation after 1994,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.

“Premier Mabuyane hailed her as a committed activist who championed equality and the liberation of all South Africans.

“He described her legacy as that of community development and human rights and it should inspire the next generation to work collectively toward building a better country.”

Botha began her activism in the trade union movement as an associate member of the South African Allied Workers Union (1980–1981) and rose through the ranks of the liberation movement, serving in leadership roles within the UDF, ANC, SACC and Sanco.

“She played a key role in establishing democratic structures in the Border region during the 1980s and early 1990s,” Rantjie said.

“Beyond politics, she contributed to human rights and women’s development through her work with Lawyers for Human Rights and the Women’s Development Foundation.

“In 1997, she joined parliament, later serving as deputy minister of provincial and local government from 2001 to 2004 and deputy minister of arts and culture from 2004 until 2009.”

Mabuyane extended his condolences to the Botha family.

