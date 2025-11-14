Lesufi survives DA push to oust him as parties refuse to back motion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has survived a motion of no confidence after opposition parties criticised his leadership but rejected the DA’s attempt to remove him.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga tabled a motion of no confidence against Lesufi on Thursday and hoped to get the support from opposition parties, but they all refused to back it.

Msimanga said residents had been let down by parties that held back despite speaking out against Lesufi’s administration scandals. “These parties condemned him publicly but defended him when they had the chance to act,” he said.

ActionSA previously criticised Lesufi’s handling of governance failures but said it could not support the motion as it lacked a clear successor plan. ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni warned the DA that without a credible alternative plan, the motion risked becoming symbolism rather than a genuine solution. The DA should apologise to residents for misjudging Lesufi before seeking support to remove him, he said.

“The shortcomings you highlighted in your letter, from maladministration to poor leadership, could have been avoided had the DA not supported Lesufi’s nomination to the office of premier in June 2024,” Ngobeni said.

The EFF dismissed the motion and said it will not partner with a party that has repeatedly demonised it in public. In a letter TimesLIVE has seen, the EFF said: “Over time the DA has gone out of its way to demonise our organisation, using language that is inflammatory and inconsistent with mutual respect between political parties in a democratic dispensation.”



The DA should publicly reflect on the negative remarks and apologise before getting into any engagement, it said. “It is therefore curious that despite this posture, you now seek our co-operation to vote your trusted partners out of power in Gauteng. It appears the DA wants its bread buttered on both sides.”

The IFP said it could not back the motion and its priority was stability, effective service delivery and clean governance. IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said: “While it would have been preferable for the IFP to be consulted before this decision was made public, we appreciate your [DA] outreach and interest in securing our support.”

Lesufi said he appreciated the parties that opposed the motion and was grateful for the unity the parties have to build Gauteng together.

“We are re-energised to defeat racist people, and they were accusing us of giving our people employment and security, but together with the other political parties, we will serve our people,” he said.

Msimanga said the IFP’s decision to oppose the motion was influenced by its MMC post in the ANC-run City of Johannesburg. “The IFP could not risk losing it,” he said.

Rise Mzansi and Build One SA (Bosa) also opposed the motion.

Msimanga said the EFF, MK Party and Bosa were driven by a vendetta against the DA rather than what Gauteng residents needed. “This cowardly consensus is a damning indictment of what these parties are truly about: all talk and no action,” he said.

The DA would continue pushing for Lesufi’s removal, he said, adding his administration was sunk in scandals, including:

the amaPanyaza crime prevention wardens scandal;

delayed lifestyle audits; and

withheld forensic reports.

