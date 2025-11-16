‘They don’t know what BEE is’: ANC hits back at DA over economic reform plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zuko Godlimpi has accused the DA of basing its objections to black economic empowerment (BEE) on misinformation, warning that the opposition’s proposed replacement policy is rooted in flawed assumptions.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Godlimpi said the DA’s public arguments showed a fundamental misunderstanding of BEE.

“The entire objection they have towards BEE is based on false information. I’m convinced that the DA does not know what BEE is. I’m totally convinced,” he said.

Godlimpi criticised the DA’s reliance on claims attributed to Prof William Gumede, arguing that the party had failed to scrutinise the evidence behind them.

“Their own public statements say all that we’re arguing is coming from the claims made by Prof William Gumede. Where is the data that Prof William Gumede is relying on to make these points? The DA doesn’t care about that. They simply say he said it and therefore it has to be true,” he said.

Earlier this month, the DA unveiled its Economic Inclusion Bill for All, which it says will replace the ANC-backed BBBEE framework.

The party argues that the existing model has failed to uplift the country’s unemployed and impoverished majority and has instead benefited a politically-connected elite.

Godlimpi dismissed the DA’s proposed alternative as uninformed.

“They don’t understand what they’re talking about when they speak about BEE. Absolutely nothing. The entire objection they have towards BEE is based on false information. There’s no data that proves anything that they’re claiming to that effect,” he said.

He added that the ANC has had no discussions with the DA about its proposed legislation.

“The ANC has not met the DA about whatever they claim is their alternative bill. We’ve not met them about that. We have no intention of meeting them about that. That’s their own thing. It has nothing to do with us. We remain committed to black economic empowerment as an unavoidable part of how to make South Africa work for all of us,” he said.

The DA’s head of policy, Mathew Cuthbert, maintains that BEE has entrenched inequality rather than resolved it.

“We fundamentally disagree with the ANC’s approach to empowerment,” said Cuthbert pointing to the DA’s Public Procurement Amendment Bill, which the party insists offers a more inclusive, needs-based model.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also weighed in on the debate. Speaking in Soshanguve during the 100th birthday celebration of struggle veteran Tlou Cholo, he reiterated that BEE is firmly rooted in the constitution and cannot be altered without going through the formal parliamentary process.

“The issue of BEE, as it’s being raised by the DA, I have not yet seen their proposals. Currently, we have a BEE policy, a BEE policy that is rooted and underpinned by our constitution and the laws that we have passed,” said Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said any attempt to amend BEE legislation must follow due process.

“So if anyone wants an amendment to the BEE legislation, they must table their proposals. They must be taken for discussion in parliament. And at the moment, the BEE policies, legislation and regulations, as they stand, apply without any dilution whatsoever,” he said.

Ramaphosa defended BEE as essential to transforming South Africa’s economy.

“Hitherto, it has not been inclusive, it’s been exclusive, made to benefit a few white people,” he said.

“We will continue to insist that the BEE process of transforming our economy is the correct approach … to make sure that participation in the economy of our country is inclusive.”

Ramaphosa said the policies are intended to benefit all South Africans and “those policies remain”.

TimesLIVE