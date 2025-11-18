WATCH | Mogotsi identifies Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala as notorious ‘John Wick’ assassin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi alleges former police minister Bheki Cele had an interest in the SAPS tender awarded to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Brown Mogotsi has alleged the unknown gunman known as “John Wick”, who assassinated gang members belonging to Boko Haram in Mamelodi, Tshwane, is Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday, Mogotsi said the October 2018 presentation made before former police minister Bheki Cele contained pictures of Matlala and his previous convictions.

“Commissioner, John Wick was Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala,” he said.

WATCH | #Mogotsi reveals that John Wick, who was terrorising the community of Mamelodi during 2018, is Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and former police minister Cele knew this.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/5FuJulQ9WB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 18, 2025

Named after the the title character of a popular Hollywood movie, “John Wick” was an unknown character who emerged in Pretoria. He assassinated victims believed to be from a terror group known as Boko Haram.

Mogotsi claimed Cele knew the identity of Matlala and had an interest in the R360m SAPS tender awarded to him.

The commission of inquiry continues.

