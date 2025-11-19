Ad hoc committee confirms ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony set for next week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has confirmed it will hear testimony from one of the central figures in its investigation, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, next Wednesday.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane announced the date in parliament on Tuesday.

Matlala’s testimony will be heard from Kgosi Mampuru C-max prison in Pretoria, where he is currently being held. Members of the committee, who usually sit in Cape Town, will travel to Pretoria to conduct the hearing at the correctional facility.

Lekganyane said the legal team requested amendments to the timetable, which were approved last week. He confirmed the committee will hear Matlala’s testimony on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday, depending on the length of his statement.

Prior to Matlala’s appearance, the committee will hear testimony from the head of procurement at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane on Thursday. Following this, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili is scheduled to appear on Friday or next Tuesday in Pretoria, as her statement is short.

TimesLIVE previously reported parliament’s legal team visited the correctional facility where Matlala is being held to assess whether they could hold his hearing in the prison or virtually.

Team member Rudzani Mphilo confirmed they met with the correctional services team and have been given the go-ahead for MPs to conduct the hearing at the prison.

“They are of the view they have a facility at Kgosi Mampuru that can host the session of the ad hoc committee,” Mphilo said.

