ANC wrapping up unresolved disputes ahead of eagerly awaited Rubusana region conference

Unresolved disputes that had thrown the Buffalo City Metro’s ANC Dr WB Rubusana elective regional conference into limbo are being finalised.

This will pave the way for the conference, which is now expected to sit in the next few weeks, possibly in December.

However, an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

In a statement earlier this week, the party said that preparations for the conference were in the final stages but did not elaborate.

Provincial party spokesperson Yanga Zicina told the Dispatch the party had ensured fairness by giving aggrieved branches ample time to lodge disputes related to contentious branch general meetings (BGMs) and branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs).

“Once the disputes are finalised, we would have completed all the required stages,” he said.

“When we were last updated, there were fewer than five disputes.

“It’s possible that things have changed and all of them may have been concluded by now.”

The meetings, among other things, pick delegates to represent branches at an elective conference.

Several branches had been rattled by disputes.

“The constitution of the ANC, together with its guidelines, establishes a process that culminates in a branch delegate or alternatively a branch representative,” Zicina said.

“So, the ANC set a roadmap towards the conference and said all those who want to participate in it must have been members in good standing by December 31.”

The roadmap outlines guidelines leading up to the conference, including when BGMs start, when appeals end and the prospective date of the conference.

Appeals can be made to the branch, then to the provincial dispute resolution committee, the national dispute resolution committee and finally to the national dispute resolution committee of appeal.

Despite the delays caused by the disputes, Zicina denied that the region had been rocked by divisions in the buildup to the major showdown.

He insisted the region was not divided, but rather experiencing normal contestation, which was acceptable to the party.

“What division is, is those groupings lasting after the conference and propagating factionalism and fighting,” Zicina said.

“The ANC is a democratic organisation using internal democratic processes.”

He said once the elections were done, everybody would fall into line and rally behind the elected leaders.

Zicina said the region had met the 70% threshold of qualified branches required to proceed with the conference.

“The branches that go to BGM must be in good standing, and a branch is in good standing when an elected leadership is within its term ... it has authority to convene a BGM. That requirement has been fulfilled.”

A verification report from Luthuli House will give the region the green light to proceed.

“I believe the region has met the requirements, but the disputes, once concluded, will provide the final confirmation,” Zicina said.

“That’s when the secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula] will sign an addendum to the final verification report and authorise a certificate for the conference to proceed.

“In terms of the disputes, we haven’t reached that stage yet because we’re still processing and finalising them.

“Once they’re finalised, we’ll meet all the requirements.”

There has been speculation on social media that the party’s leaders may be having behind-the-scenes negotiations to ensure new leaders get elected in an uncontested vote.

Zicina would neither confirm nor deny this was the case with Rubusana.

He said it was the party’s culture for members to engage each other until the last moment before a conference to foster a healthy environment.

“I may not be involved in the deliberations, but I know it’s the ANC’s culture to engage each other until almost the last moment when it comes to conference, we are trying to find each other.

“The intention is always to bring about and foster a healthy environment.

“If there is no contest, it’s a good thing for the ANC, if there is contest, it’s still a good thing.”

So far, the province has convened five of the eight scheduled regional conferences.

The Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Nelson Mandela Bay regions have elected new leaders.

Nelson Mandela Bay became the latest region to elect its new leadership at the weekend, with mayor Babalwa Lobishe re-elected as chair.

The Amathole and Sarah Baartman regions are expected to convene their conferences early in 2026.

Daily Dispatch