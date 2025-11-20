WATCH | Chief evidence leader calls Brown Mogotsi ‘professional liar’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader has accused Brown Mogotsi of being a professional liar.

On Wednesday advocate Matthew Chaskalson put it to Mogotsi that he lied under oath through an affidavit he had once signed.

Chaskalson was referring to an affidavit that Mogotsi submitted for 252 applications to trap KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo on their plot to have Maj-Gen Feroz Khan suspended for interfering with police operations in 2021.

Khan works for crime intelligence and reports to Khumalo.

In the affidavit Mogotsi stated he is a government employee working under the police ministry.

“Your role as an agent essentially makes you a professional liar. You lie as your job,” Chaskalson said.

Mogotsi conceded that he had to lie as part of his job but claimed it must be done responsibly.

“I may not have a comprehension of lying as a profession. As an agent, there are rules. You cannot just lie if you are not on a mission,” he said.

Khan was officially cleared of the allegations in March through a disciplinary hearing chaired by Mkhwanazi.

The hearing continues.

