WATCH | DONE DEAL: Mabuyane promises two donkeys to boost Makhanda man’s business in hilarious video clip

A video showing a heartwarming interaction between Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and a Makhanda resident has left social media users in stitches, with the premier promising to buy two donkeys to bolster the man’s business.

Mabuyane was campaigning in Makhanda for a Makana local municipality by-election when he and the ANC delegation met the man, who was busy with a donkey cart loaded with branches.

The man told Mabuyane he is selling loads of branches and sticks to build huts for initiates, charging a fee per load.

When Mabuyane initially made the offer, the man did not recognise the premier.

“We are told the premier is coming,” the man told Mabuyane.

“I am the premier,” Mabuyane responded.

“No, you are not telling me the truth,” the man responded.

The man only cracked a smile when Mabuyane took off his panama hat and revealed his face.

As they chatted, the man mentioned in passing that they are still struggling with the water crisis in Makhanda and lamented unfulfilled promises, before bursting into laughter as the premier pledged his support.

Mabuyane’s team shared laughs with the man and the premier promised to buy the extra donkeys to boost his business.

