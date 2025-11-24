Eastern Cape ANC gears up to elect new provincial leaders in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TIME TO CHOOSE: Eastern Cape ANC will convene its elective provincial conference in 2026.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is set to elect its new leadership at a provincial conference scheduled for March 2026.

Speculation is rife within the party structures that provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is seeking a third term, with provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi emerging as a potential challenger.

According to insiders, certain members are backing both Mabuyane and Ngcukaitobi, fuelling speculation about a possible leadership contest.

The confirmation of the conference date came after a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Monday, where the party laid out its roadmap for the coming months.

The PEC meeting was a flurry of activity, with the committee receiving updates on preparations for the National General Council (NGC) in December and the Provincial General Council.

The party also adopted a roadmap for the 10th Provincial Conference and the 5th Amathole Regional Conference.

“The PEC received a comprehensive roadmap detailing preparations for the forthcoming National General Council (NGC) scheduled for December 8-12 2025, as well as for the Provincial General Council which will be held on December 1 2025,” ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said.

The party is pushing for renewal, unity and discipline ahead of the conferences, with the PEC reaffirming its commitment to securing the full participation of as many structures as possible in the pivotal gatherings.

“Reaffirming the ANC’s commitment to this principle, anchored in unity and discipline, the meeting agreed that there is no space for internal rifts, there is no space for odious agendas — there is only space for the collective discipline that places the ANC above individual considerations,” Zicina said.

The Buffalo City Metro’s Dr WB Rubusana region is expected to convene its elective conference soon, with Zicina indicating that preparations are more than 90% complete.

The party is also making progress in resolving outstanding disputes lodged by aggrieved branches.

“The PEC is satisfied with the progress made, albeit delays suffered,” Zicina said.

“While the delays may be frustrating, it is important for the ANC internal party democratic processes to be observed to the letter so as to ensure that all its members are satisfied.”

The provincial leadership congratulated the Nelson Mandela Bay region on a successful conference and welcomed regional chair Babalwa Lobishe and regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka into the PEC.

The region elected its new leaders a week ago in a conference, which the party described as peaceful and incident-free.

It said this was indicative of an ANC that was renewed and united, which was necessary for the restoration of a stronger ANC for the people of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“The PEC reaffirms its commitment to double its efforts in reclaiming this metro,” Zicina said.

As the party prepares for its upcoming conferences, it also urged all members and supporters to participate in the upcoming by-elections in the Sarah Baartman region.

“A united vote will reinforce the ANC’s mandate and propel the implementation of the ANC manifesto forward,” Zicina said.

The ANC has also thrown its weight behind the 16 Days of Activism against Violence on Women and Children campaign, with the PEC pledging to lead the charge.

The campaign runs from Tuesday November 25 to December 10.

“We call on all men and women to stand together to fight this counter-revolutionary onslaught on our grandmothers, mothers, wives, sisters and children,” Zicina said.

“The freedom of this country is incomplete without a total defeat of the onslaught on women and children.”

With the summer initiation season in full swing, the ANC called on all parents and communities to be responsible and to respect the period by being hands-on.

It urged all forums of initiation in the province and all districts and local levels to work in collaboration to ensure that “Baya Bephila, Babuye Bephila” and that no life be lost due to this important customary practice.

“We must all ensure a safe, dignified and fatality‑free observance, safeguarding this sacred rite of passage,” Zicina said.

The PEC also congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on the successful hosting of the G20 summit in SA, praising his “exemplary statesmanship and steadfast leadership during this global milestone”.

