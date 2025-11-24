John Steenhuisen and Dion George spat: DA moves to quell fallout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA federal chair Helen Zille says the party 'remains committed to serving all South Africans in an ethical, accountable and responsive manner'. File photo.

The DA has resolved to open an investigation into the warring between party leader John Steenhuisen and Dion George, its federal finance chairperson.

A late-night federal executive meeting took place on Sunday which resolved their federal legal commission should institute a full investigation. The party’s top brass added a gag order preventing the aggrieved pair from airing their issues in the public domain.

In a statement, federal chairperson Helen Zille noted how allegations have been made in the course of the conflict.

“The DA’s federal executive [fedex] met last night to discuss a formal response to the continuing public airing of matters relating to a dispute between senior office bearers of the party,” she said.

“The fedex also issued an injunction to everyone involved, either directly or peripherally, to stop prosecuting their arguments through the media, and allow the party’s processes to take their course.”

The inquiry is also expected to focus on alleged violations of the DA’s constitution and rules “in the genesis and progression of this dispute”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently reshuffled his cabinet, which saw the firing of George as environment, forestry and fisheries minister — a move confirmed to have been formally requested by Steenhuisen as DA party leader and GNU colleague in the cabinet. In its wake, several scandalous allegations about the two have been publicly leaked.

“The DA remains committed to serving all South Africans in an ethical, accountable and responsive manner,” added Zille.

It is unclear at this stage how long the party’s internal investigation process will take and when it is expected to report back on its findings.

