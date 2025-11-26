‘They pointed rifles at me and my family’: Matlala recounts PKTT raid at his home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 26: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Alleged underworld figure and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has shared details about a raid conducted by members of the political killings task team (PKTT) at his Waterkloof home on December 6 last year.

The raid was reportedly part of an investigation into the kidnapping of his “friend”, Jerry Boshoga. The second raid was on December 18 at one of his businesses where they confiscated guns and rifles. Matlala owns a security business and a company called Medicare24 which was controversially awarded a R360m SAPS health contract, which has since been rescinded.

Recounting the incident in his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee, sitting in Pretoria where he is a remand detainee, Matlala told the committee that the officers forcefully gained access to his property by breaking the main gate. He alleged that he was subsequently harassed by members of the task team.

“It was around 4 in the afternoon,” Matlala said. “I was in the main bedroom with my wife, and we heard kids screaming in the house. I went to check what was happening and I saw men wearing balaclavas, holding rifles, approaching the main bedroom where I was with my wife.”

Once inside the room, the officers ordered them to lie down and put their hands behind their heads. They then began questioning him about the number of people in the house.

Matlala said the officers questioned him about Boshoga’s whereabouts and asked him who he knew within the SAPS.

They specifically inquired if he knew suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, senior police official in crime intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

“I told them I know Sibiya as he gave me permission to use the hospital at SAPS in Pretoria to provide health risk assessment services,” Matlala explained.

The officers allegedly took several items from his house without producing a search and seizure warrant. The confiscated items included a Rolex watch, a Cartier watch, two iPhones, an Apple MacBook, and several firearms.

Matlala told the committee that he initially believed the PKTT members were thieves and reported the matter to the police the next day. However, the police could not open a case once they realised the incident he was reporting was an operation conducted by police officers. He then contacted his lawyers.

The raid lasted between five and seven hours.

Matlala said he was deeply shaken by the incident, and his wife also shared her traumatic experience.

“She recounted how our young children, aged 6, 9 and 11 at the time, were forced to lie on the floor with their hands on their heads with rifles pointed at them,” he recalled. “This heartless act has had a profound, lasting psychological impact on our entire family. It is inexcusable and demonstrates the extreme lengths to which these individuals were willing to go.”

Matlala believes the raid was part of a co-ordinated effort to harass, intimidate and ultimately derail his businesses. He suggested this was “possibly due to my perceived or alleged association with certain individuals and my involvement with the Medicare contract”.

He concluded by noting the timing of the events: “These raids, the confiscation of my property, harassment of my family and confiscating of my devices occurred at the time where I was conducting legitimate business and facing difficulties with SAPS regarding my lease with the Medicare24 contract.”

