ANC fired up for 2026 local government poll after decisive victory in Makana by-election

After rolling out its big guns to campaign ahead of the Makana Ward 10 by-election, the ANC has tightened its grip with a decisive victory.

In Wednesday’s poll, the ANC recorded 50%, DA 25%, Makana Citizens Front 10%, PA 6%, EFF 5% and SACP 3%.

The party’s senior provincial leaders — including provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi and youth league provincial chair Vuyo Jali — hit the campaign trail in the area days before the showdown, leaving nothing to chance and wary of the threat posed by the opposition.

Despite being the party’s stronghold, Makana is grappling with widespread concerns over the ongoing water crisis.

The provincial leadership has welcomed the Makana by-election victory, saying it set the tone for the 2026 local government election while promising to step up its development efforts.

“The ANC extends its heartfelt congratulations to councillor Andile Arnold Mbeju on his resounding win in this by-election in the Sarah Baartman region,” party provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said.

“This success is more than a ballot result; it is a clear mandate from the residents of Ward 10 for progress, effective service delivery and an agenda to liberate our people.

“The party thanks every member, volunteer, voter and community member who stood with us in this crucial election.

“Their dedication and support have reaffirmed the ANC’s commitment to serve the people with humility and love.”

Located in the eastern area of Makhanda, Ward 10 includes the townships of Fingo, the hometown of former Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Lex Mpati, and Tantyi.

Makhanda, renowned as the home of the National Arts Festival and Rhodes University, occupies a special place in the province’s cultural and academic life.

“This victory strengthens the ANC’s resolve to build on that legacy and to ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the municipality,” Zicina said.

“The final tally for Ward 10 votes underscores the confidence placed in the ANC.

“These figures [the outcome] affirm that the electorate trusts the ANC to lead with humility and love, and to translate that trust into tangible improvements in daily life.

“The ANC is energised by this victory and stands ready to contest forthcoming by-elections with the same determination.

“We are confident that, guided by our members and supported by the community, we will secure further victories and triumph in the 2026 local government elections.”