DA chief whip opens case after threatening call

Buffalo City Metro’s official opposition leader, DA chief whip Anathi Majeke, took a chilling phone call on Sunday.

A male voice told her: “We do not appreciate the manner in which you speak about the ANC in the media and on social media platforms.

“You need to stop doing that, or you will regret the consequences if you do not heed this warning.”

A shocked Majeke has since reported a case of intimidation to the Duncan Village police station, and has also alerted council authorities.

In letters to council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana and city manager Mxolisi Yawa on Monday, Majeke said given the seriousness of the threat, she had opted to bring this to the attention of the council.

“It was just after 11 on Sunday morning when I received a telephone call on my mobile device from a private number, with the caller’s identity withheld,” Majeke said.

“A male individual immediately asked me whether I was aware of who I was speaking to.

“I responded that I was not, as the caller had intentionally concealed their number.

“I requested that the individual identify himself and state the purpose of his call.

“The caller proceeded to express, in substance, that he did not appreciate the manner in which I had been speaking about the ANC in the media and on social media platforms.

“He then issued a warning that I would regret my actions should I continue to express myself in such a manner.

“I asked the caller whether his statement was intended as a threat towards me, and he expressly confirmed that it was, repeating that I would regret the consequences if I did not stop.

“I challenged the caller on his anonymity and questioned why he lacked the courage to identify himself.

“I informed him I would not tolerate such cowardly intimidation and immediately terminated the call.

“The entire call lasted exactly one minute.”

Majeke added: “I am OK, but p...ed off. For me this changes nothing as I know that this is someone who is just trying to scare me.

“This will change none of my convictions and the kind of work that I do. However, I am now minimising my movements.”

In her letter to Maxegwana, Majeke told the council that, “given the seriousness of the threat, the political context alluded to by the caller, and the potential risks to my personal safety, I consider it imperative to formally notify your offices.

“I request that this matter be noted and that I be advised on any steps the municipality deems appropriate regarding my safety, political intimidation, or related concerns.”

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala confirmed a case had been opened at the Duncan Village police station and that investigations relating to alleged intimidation were ongoing.

Also on Tuesday, Maxegwana confirmed receipt of Majeke’s correspondence, saying the municipality was still assessing the matter.

“In cases like these, we refer the matter to the provincial police for them to do a proper threat analysis, which then informs us whether the councillor should be provided with security, or not.

“We also instruct our law enforcement agency to do rounds at the councillor’s residence, but we are not at that stage yet with this case, as we are still assessing the matter.”

In recent years, a number of BCM councillors who had received death threats have been provided with VIP security, but Maxegwana said only one ANC councillor, Clara Yekiso-Morolong, still had a council-sponsored security detail.

In 2022, DA councillor Mawethu Kosani was granted security after allegedly receiving death threats, forcing him to go into hiding, but this was later withdrawn after police alleged he failed to co-operate with them.

Kosani had opened a case with the police after receiving an envelope containing a picture of him and his daughter with two bullets taped to it.

The metro council’s former ANC chief whip and member of the mayoral committee, Sixolisiwe Ntsasela, and another ANC councillor, Amanda Ralasi, are among those who had been provided with advanced protection.

Ralasi had to flee the flat she was renting in Haven Hills after a break-in, after the burglars allegedly told her they had been sent to kill her.

In October 2024, the city was accused of misusing public funds for the provision of VIP protection services to three ANC councillors, months after their intimidation cases were withdrawn, and after it had been determined that there was no longer evidence they were under threat.

Daily Dispatch