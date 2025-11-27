‘You’re a crook, thief, fraud and corrupt’: DA’s Breytenbach grills Matlala in parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Day two of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony before the ad hoc committee at Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach unleashed a scathing cross-examination in parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday as she interrogated witness Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala about his alleged extensive criminal history.

Matlala, making his second appearance before the committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, concluded his evidence statement and faced a relentless grilling from the former prosecutor, who labelled him a “dishonest thug”.

Breytenbach initiated her line of questioning by detailing Matlala’s alleged past criminal activities, which included serious charges such as theft, possession of stolen goods, burglary, house robbery and possession of illegal firearms.

However, most of these charges were eventually withdrawn.

Matlala’s sole conviction stems from 2001 for buying and selling stolen goods, for which he was sentenced to four years. The businessman is currently in custody at Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in Pretoria on separate charges, including attempted murder and money laundering.

“How is it that you live such a charmed life out of the entire list of alleged activities and you were only convicted once?” Breytenbach asked. “How did you manage that? Or were the rest just nonsense charges? Why were they withdrawn?”

Matlala maintained that if he were guilty of the other charges, he would have been convicted.

Breytenbach pressed Matlala on an alleged R500,000 payment to former police minister Bheki Cele in return for helping him with difficulties he was having with the police political killings task team (PKTT) and a SAPS healthcare tender he acquired.

Matlala admitted paying Cele R500,000, framing the transaction not as a payment for assistance, but as “returning a favour”.

“I didn’t say he gave me money because he helped me; it was the other way round,” Matlala said.

Breytenbach dismissed this explanation, describing the transaction as corruption and branding Matlala a “corruptor”. Asked why he did not report Cele, Matlala said he could not report him to the same police who were allegedly harassing him, conceding he paid the money to make his problems disappear.

Breytenbach also delved into Matlala’s associates and assets, questioning his links to high-ranking SAPS officials. Matlala defended this, saying knowing people in SAPS was no different from knowing people in any other industry.

Regarding his firearms, which he claimed to have acquired legitimately, Matlala confirmed owning four guns, including an “assassination rifle”.

He also revealed his primary income stream, saying he earns R2m a month from his security company. While denying allegations of being transported in police “blue light” vehicles, he admitted donating vehicles to the Ekurhuleni metro police.

Concluding her session, Breytenbach delivered a scathing attack on Matlala.

“In my view you’re not a businessman. You’re a crook. You’re a thief and a fraud, and you’re corrupt.”

She said the core problem in South Africa is that individuals such as Matlala “clothe themselves in the respectability of calling themselves businessmen” when they are, in fact, “nothing but dishonest thugs”.

“You make an illicit fortune by stealing from the poor of the poorest. It’s people like you and your associates who have robbed generations of South African children of their futures. Shame on you.”

TimesLIVE