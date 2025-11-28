Service delivery failings boost DA in Makana by-election

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOLID SHOWING: DA MPL Jane Cowley is buoyed by the increase in support for the party shown by voters in Makana Municipality's Ward 10

The DA has recorded notable growth in Makana’s Ward 10, jumping from 1.47% of the vote in 2021 to 26% in Wednesday’s by-election.

The opposition party in the Makhanda-based council has vowed to build on the surge in support.

“Ward 10 is a traditional ANC stronghold, but one only has to drive the streets in that ward, or anywhere else in Makhanda, to see how municipal services have completely collapsed,” DA Frontier constituency leader Jane Cowley said.

“The streets are riddled with potholes, access to water has become an occasional privilege, cable theft is thriving and refuse collection is non-existent.

“The people of Ward 10, regardless of their political affiliations, have had enough of being ignored, despite multiple attempts to engage with the municipality.

“It is clear that voter sentiment is turning amid the service- delivery collapse,” Cowley said, adding that where the DA governed, it had a track record of excellent service delivery.

“We will build on this momentum as more people believe they deserve a meaningful life of dignity and trust the DA to deliver good services.”

Highlighting the issues that boosted support for the opposition party in Ward 10, Cowley singled out voters’ lack of trust in Makana Municipality to deliver even the most basic services.

She was confident the party would gain traction in the Eastern Cape.

“National polling indicates the ANC now polls at only 37% and the DA now polls at 32%, which is a clear sign the DA is experiencing continuous growth,” she said.

“We believe this will become more evident in next year’s local government elections.”

The streets are riddled with potholes, access to water has become an occasional privilege, cable theft is thriving, and refuse collection is non-existent. The people of Ward 10, regardless of their political affiliations, have had enough of being ignored, despite multiple attempts to engage with the municipality.

Asked how the party intended to work with the current leadership in Makana, she said: “By being an effective opposition and holding the municipality accountable for service delivery failures.”

Cowley said it was evident the main issues remained those that affected people’s quality of life, such as access to a reliable water supply, functional sanitation, proper roads and knowing they were safe in their communities.

“The DA has recorded notable growth in Makana Ward 10’s by-election, jumping from 1.47% in 2021 to 26% in the recent by-election. The opposition party in the Makhanda-based council has vowed to build on the latest development.

“Ward 10 is a traditional ANC stronghold, but one only has to drive the streets in that ward (or anywhere else in Makhanda) to see how municipal services have completely collapsed,” said DA Makana constituency leader, Jane Cowley.

“The streets are riddled with potholes, access to water has become an occasional privilege, cable theft is thriving, and refuse collection is non-existent. The people of Ward 10, regardless of their political affiliations, have had enough of being ignored, despite multiple attempts to engage with the municipality.

“It is clear that voter sentiment is turning amid the service delivery collapse,” Cowley said, adding that where the DA governs, they have a track record of excellent service delivery.

“We will build on this momentum as more people believe they deserve a meaningful life of dignity and trust the DA to deliver good services.”

Highlighting the issues that won the party voters over in Ward 10, Cowley singled out the lack of trust in Makana Municipality to deliver even the most basic services.

She was confident the party would gain traction in the province. “National polling indicates the ANC now polls at only 37% and the DA now polls at 32%, which is a clear sign the DA is experiencing continuous growth,” she said.

“We believe this will become more evident in next year’s local government elections.”

Asked how the party intended to work with the current leadership in Makana, she said: “By being an effective opposition and holding the municipality accountable for service delivery failures.”

Cowley said it is evident the main issues remain those that affect people’s quality of life, such as access to a reliable water supply, functional sanitation, proper roads, and knowing they are safe in their communities.

“As an example, Ward 10 has had no water since last week. They are being denied access to one of the most basic human rights as enshrined in our Constitution.”

Welcoming its victory on Thursday, the ANC leadership promised to step up efforts to deliver services and ensure development..”

In Wednesday’s poll, the ANC recorded 50%, the DA 26%, Makana Citizens Front 10%, PA 6%, EFF 5% and SACP 3%.

Welcoming its victory on Thursday, the ANC leadership promised to step up efforts to deliver services and ensure development.

Daily Dispatch