Big boost for Mabuyane as ANC Rubusana region backs his third-term bid

The ANC in the Dr WB Rubusana region has thrown its weight behind Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane’s third-term bid.

This was announced by the region’s chair Princess Faku on Friday while addressing the region’s fifth conference.

Faku, who was elected for the second term, said they will drum up support to ensure Mabuyane, who is serving his second term, clinches a third.

“Comrade Mabuyane understands what women emancipation is. You don’t need to beg him,” Faku said, adding that Mabuyane had stood with the people of Buffalo City Metro and emancipated women.

“There is no other province that is led by four women chairpersons, and we are saying because of that, we are saying [we are] giving you a third term,” Faku said.

She said they would lobby the ANC branches to rally behind Mabuyane.

Mabuyane was not at the last day of the conference on Friday.

“The PEC and NEC have declared the province must go to the provincial elective conference by March, and we are telling you comrades that comrade Mabuyane will emerge victorious, uncontested,” Faku said, earning a thunderous applause from the gathering.

“Before we leave here [the conference], we will lobby each other and agree on that,” she said.

Reflecting on her three-year tenure as the chair, Faku said: “I have been abused by people. They wanted to kill me, but because the ANC doesn’t belong to me, I have forgiven you, comrades, and I hope that you will do the same to me. If I stepped on you, I apologise.”

Daily Dispatch