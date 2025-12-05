Buffalo City ANC leaders warned to get their house in order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane has read the riot act to party leaders in Buffalo City.

He said they needed to get their house in order, warning that the economy of the entire Eastern Cape would never thrive as long as BCM was in shambles.

Mabuyane said for the province’s economy to grow, the Eastern Cape’s two metropolitan municipalities, BCM and Nelson Mandela Bay, needed to “function optimally” as the province’s major economic hubs.

Speaking on the opening day of the party’s Dr WB Rubusana region’s elective conference on Wednesday night, he said it was critical that those elected must be able to “read the economy with precision, anticipate structural shifts and steward this metro with strategic foresight”.

Mabuyane said that a metro that functioned optimally, would remain a pipe dream “if it is led by an ANC that is not coherent”.

Party unity“cannot be reduced to the silencing of dissent”, he said, urging those elected to “embed discipline, restore ethics and rebuild ideological clarity, so that division does not replace unity as our organisational culture”.

“The people of [this] region deserve an ANC that works, listens, leads and serves.

“Let us rise from this conference ready to rebuild, ready to transform, ready to fight for justice and development.

“Let history record that on this day, in this city hall, the ANC rediscovered its moral centre and reignited its flame.”

There is a troubling disconnection between many members and the branch structures, reflecting a weakening political consciousness that must be reversed as a matter of urgency. — ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane

The opening day of the three-day elective conference was marred by long delays, with proceedings only commencing almost 12 hours after the scheduled 9am start.

This did not sit well with Mabuyane, who eventually delivered his speech at about 10pm.

Mabuyane said he was concerned that organisational discipline in BCM “is eroding at an alarming pace”.

“Only a small number of active members are carrying the weight of branch responsibilities, while the broader membership remains largely passive.

“There is a troubling disconnection between many members and the branch structures, reflecting a weakening political consciousness that must be reversed as a matter of urgency.

“The quality of branches and membership reflects a general decline in ideological clarity, political education and organisational discipline.

“This decline in political consciousness exposes the movement to internal divisions, while factions and persistent disunity have become disturbingly normal,” he said.

Trust among comrades in BCM was weakening.

“In too many instances, we have lost our ability to focus on solutions.

“These sobering realities compel us to renew the ANC with honesty, courage and resolve.

“History has placed the ANC in a perilous epoch. The movement stands at the crossroads of renewal or decline, between relevance and redundancy,” Mabuyane said.

“We cannot pretend that the challenges we face are superficial because they are structural, ideological and moral.”

He, however, said it was not the first time the ANC was experiencing such crippling challenges.

“We have been here before. Every generation of the ANC has confronted its own demons.

“Ours are corruption, factionalism, organisational complacency, weak political education, and the widening gap between the movement and the people who carried it on their backs for more than a century,” Mabuyane said.

On a positive note, he revealed that Buffalo City’s economy “is generating jobs at a meaningful scale”.

“This metro has become a magnet of hope, drawing people from all regions who arrive in search of opportunity and are absorbed into a labour market that is proving more resilient than expected.

“This resilience is not accidental, it is the result of deliberate economic stewardship and hard governance decisions that are beginning to bear fruit.”

He said ongoing infrastructure intervention at the East London IDZ and the local port were positioning BCM as a critical node in SA’s automotive value chain and renewable energy.

“Our task is to insulate industries in this metro through infrastructure upgrades, stronger partnerships with industry and accelerated localisation programmes.

“That should be accompanied by other major infrastructure projects such as waterfront developments and modern sport infrastructure to attract international sporting events.”

Mabuyane also said the city needed a new modern stadium “in the same calibre as the Nelson Mandela [Bay] Stadium [in Gqeberha] or the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban”.

“Sport tourism is a revenue generation mechanism for cities with quality sport infrastructure.”

He said elected leadership must have an appetite to develop industries in metro areas such as Dimbaza and Fort Jackson, while he promised that, in conjunction with Sanral, the provincial government would be assisting BCM with road infrastructure development.

