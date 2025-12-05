Eastern Cape MKP leader Kubukeli set to become MP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Provincial MKP leader Pumlani Kubukeli,seen here with Tony Yengeni, could be sworn in as an MP soon. Yengeni, a former senior ANC leader, joined the MKP recently.

Eastern Cape MK party leader Pumlani Kubukeli is tipped to become an MP after heading the list of members the party plans to deploy to fill four National Assembly vacancies.

These opened up after the departure of, among others, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, and former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana.

They both resigned.

Zuma-Sambudla had been under scrutiny for her alleged central role in recruiting and trafficking young South African men into Russia’s war in Ukraine, with the DA laying criminal complaints against her.

Montana made headlines for allegedly failing to submit income tax returns before stepping down.

Insiders say the party’s new MPs are expected to be sworn in soon.

MK party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango confirmed the list of the pending deployments in correspondence dated December 2 to the party’s chief whip, Colleen Makhubele.

On the list, Kubukeli occupies the top spot, followed by another of Zuma’s daughters, Brumelda Zuma, in what appears to be a direct replacement for her sister Duduzile, possibly to keep the Zumas in the mix.

Makhosazana Radebe and former police deputy minister Bongani Mkongi are third and fourth, respectively.

“In alignment with the resolute directives of the national officials and the imperative to fortify the MK party’s robust presence in the National Assembly, the movement has strategically approved deployments to occupy the current vacancies,” Mncwango wrote.

“This measured action underscores our unwavering commitment to maximising legislative influence and advancing the revolutionary agenda amid evolving parliamentary dynamics.

“The first four cadres on the approved list are prioritised for immediate swearing-in to ensure seamless continuity and operational efficacy.”

In the letter, Mncwango urges Makhubele to guide the leaders on the verge of joining parliament.

“You are accordingly requested to expedite these deployments through the pertinent parliamentary channels, adhering to all requisite protocols with utmost urgency and discretion,” Mncwango wrote.

“These vetted cadres embody the disciplined cadreship essential to propel the MK party’s transformative vision in the legislature.”

According to Mncwango’s correspondence, three other leaders have been earmarked to form the reserve list, “poised for prompt deployment as contingencies arise”.

They are Mandla Sidu, Simon Modise and Thandeka Vilakazi.

Kubukeli, who is originally from Cala and spent most of his life in Mthatha, was elected president of the MK Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) at its national conference held in Boksburg last week.

He is a former combatant of the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), which was officially disbanded in the 1990s.

He could not be reached for comment.

Neither MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela nor Makhubele had responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch