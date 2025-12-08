IN PICS | ANC national general council

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC chaplain Rev Dr Vukile Mehana, President Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the ANC's fifth national general council at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on December 8 2025.

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.

This marks the party’s fifth NGC since its inception. The gathering is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where key organisational and political matters are expected to dominate deliberations.

TimesLIVE photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Mukovhe Mulidzwi were there to capture the event.

0 of 14 President Cyril Ramaphoas at the ANC's national general council at Birchwood Hotel. (refilwe kholomonyane) ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyza Lesufi at the national general council. (REFILWE) Former president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC national general council. (REFILWE) ANC merchandise being sold at the fifth NGC. (MASI LOSI) Gugu Mtshali, the wife of former president Kgalema Motlanthe, inside the plenary hall before the start of the ANC NGC. (MASI LOSI) Oscar Mabuyane and Zingisa Losi share a hug inside the plenary hall before the start of the ANC NGC. (MASI LOSI) Former presidents of the ANC Women's League Angie Motsekga and Bathabile Dlamini. (MASI LOSI) ANC NEC member Bheki Clele before the start of the ANC NGC. (Mukovhe mulidzwi) Former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma talks to a delegate. (MASI LOSI) Pam Tshwete and Mondli Gungubele have a chat before making their way to the main plenary before the start of the ANC NGC. (MASI LOSI) ANC Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul greets as he makes his way to the main plenary before the start of the 5th ANC NGC. (MASI LOSI) ANC delegates make their way to the main plenary before the start of the ANC NGC. (MASI LOSI) ANC veteran Joel Netshitenzhe. (MASI LOSI) ANC delegates make their way to the main plenary. (MASI LOSI)

TimesLIVE