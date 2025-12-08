Politics

IN PICS | ANC national general council

ANC chaplain Rev Dr Vukile Mehana, President Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the ANC's fifth national general council at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on December 8 2025. (refilwe kholomonyane)

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.

This marks the party’s fifth NGC since its inception. The gathering is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where key organisational and political matters are expected to dominate deliberations.

TimesLIVE photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Mukovhe Mulidzwi were there to capture the event.

0 of 14

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Iconic fashion brand Maxhosa set to move production to ELIDZ

2

Recent assault cases by teachers nears 100-mark in Eastern Cape

3

Qonce orderly, rampant drinking on EL beachfront during opening of season

4

Carels to fill legislature seat after ANC unity talks

5

Taps dry as Amatola Water Board members’ pockets overflow

Related Articles