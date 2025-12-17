Gayton McKenzie, political parties express anger over killing of DJ Warras

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has expressed deep anger over the killing of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

The DJ was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday in what is believed to have been an incident related to an eviction.

Unconfirmed reports suggest DJ Warras was actively involved with a security company conducting evictions when an unknown gunman approached him and fired a single shot.

Speaking to eNCA, McKenzie described his death as a “brutal killing” and expressed his fury.

“I’m angry,” he said. “Why am I angry? Because he was totally against the hijacking of buildings. Illegal foreigners come here, they hijack buildings and today they killed one of our own.”

While police have not yet confirmed the motive or identified suspects, McKenzie was adamant “illegal foreigners” were responsible.

“I’m waiting for the police minister to tell us who killed him, but I can bet my last cent it’s illegal foreigners who have hijacked our buildings. We hope this is the turnaround when it comes to taking back our buildings.”

The murder has shocked the nation and prompted an outpouring of sadness from South Africans and political parties.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba condemned the “heinous killing”, stressing the fight to reclaim hijacked buildings in Joburg will continue. “If the thugs behind his murder believe they have stopped the fight to reclaim Joburg’s inner city, they are mistaken,” he said. “All they have done is make it clear to patriotic, law-abiding citizens that we must step up and fight back.”

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane extended his condolences to DJ Warras’ family and friends. “The brazen murder of DJ Warras in broad daylight is a shock for all South Africans. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans in this difficult time,” he said.

“We have lost one of the most outspoken and patriotic young South Africans. DJ Warras was a voice for many in this country, someone whose blood and tears were fully committed to this nation.”

Maimane called on police to act swiftly: “We cannot be ruled by thugs and governed through intimidation. It is time for the state to fight back relentlessly.”

The EFF in Gauteng offered its condolences and urged law enforcement officials to prioritise the investigation and ensure swift arrests. “The scourge of violence is a direct result of a failing criminal justice system, with courts failing society by releasing dangerous criminals back to the streets, weak intelligence-led and unethical policing, and a government that has surrendered communities and economic spaces to criminal syndicates,” said provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.

The MK Party also condemned the “brutal and senseless killing” and urged police action. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: “This heinous act is not only an attack on an individual, but an attack on freedom of expression, civic activism and all citizens who dare to speak out and act against criminal networks and social decay.

“It starkly exposes the failure of the government to safeguard its citizens, especially those who raise the alarm on corruption, lawlessness and criminal cartels.”

Police are pursuing three persons of interest who were identified through surveillance camera footage. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE