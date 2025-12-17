Strong Eastern Cape showing at ANC Youth League conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW ROLE: Francisco Dyantyi was on Monday elected as the ANC Youth League national deputy president at a conference held in Limpopo.

While the ANC Youth League’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Francisco Dyantyi, was on Monday elected as the league’s national deputy president, seven other provincial youth league activists were set to make the cut in the new national executive committee (NEC) late on Tuesday.

The elective conference is being held in Limpopo.

If that goes well and the Eastern Cape delegates all make the cut, this would usher in a significant representation of the province in the national youth space and politics.

Dyantyi, together with the rest of the league’s new top six, as led by re-elected president Collen Malatjie, ascended the league throne unopposed.

The remaining 40 NEC seats had to be voted in by the almost 4,000 delegates attending the Limpopo conference.

From the nominations received for NEC positions, ANC MP and former ANC provincial spokesperson Balungile Sapo was voted in at number six, by 1,578 delegates.

Former Sasco deputy president Luyanda Tenge joined Sapo in the top 10, being voted in at ninth spot by 1,466 delegates.

Aphiwe Mkhangelwa, a senior official at the Enoch Mgijima municipality, was placed 16th, after being voted in by 1,256 delegates, while one of the youngest ANC MPs, Andisiwe Kumbaca, placed 22nd, with 1,160 votes.

Amathole development agency Aspire’s CEO, Avuyile Xabadiya, took the 25th spot with 1,131 votes, while the ANC’s Bhisho MPL Avela Mjajubana placed at 39.

Sasco leader Siseko Kamtshe took the last seat available in the 46-member NEC.

The list was not final by late on Tuesday, Dyantyi said, as voting for NEC spots was yet to be concluded.

Our province, the Eastern Cape, is under-developed when you compare it to other provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape, and that is not natural. — Newly elected ANCYL deputy president Francisco Dyantyi

Tsakani Shivita was elected secretary-general, Zama Khanyase the first deputy secretary-general, Venus Blennies was elected the second DSG and Jacob Tau the treasurer-general.

This early conference came amid some internal divisions within the league structures, which saw Malatjie and his then secretary, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, suspending each other.

The standoff was resolved after the mother body intervened and gave blessings to an early conference.

Dyantyi said late on Tuesday that he was not that excited by his election into the national structure as he knew there was much work ahead.

This included trying to unify warring youth league members, both nationally and in the province.

While the national conference presented a unified mandate, as the conference was uncontested, there were some in the provincial ANCYL structures who were not pleased that Dyantyi was being escalated nationally.

They felt that, instead, ANC MPL and Nelson Mandela Bay regional deputy chair Lufefe Mkutu could have been escalated to the deputy president position.

Dyantyi said one of their immediate mandates was to mend divisions within the league structures towards the 2026 municipal elections.

“Our province, the Eastern Cape, is under-developed when you compare it to other provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape, and that is not natural.

“We need those in national government to make meaningful investments into the province’s infrastructure.

“So, the more you have dominance as Eastern Cape leaders nationally, we can influence that some of the projects be taken to the province,” Dyantyi said.

Some of the provincial NEC hopefuls could not be reached for comment as the conference was still ongoing by the time of publication on Tuesday.

