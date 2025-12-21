Zille defends Malatsi’s decision to relax BEE policies in ICT sector as DA plan to include Elon Musk’s Starlink surface

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has defended communications minister Solly Malatsi’s decision to relax BEE policies in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, saying it was in line with the DA’s policies to provide an empowerment alternative to the ANC’s broad-based BEE policy.

The Sunday Times has seen the DA’s confidential submission to the multiparty charter’s (MPC’s) national convention, which reveals that the party had plans to include Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite company in 2023.

In the 11-page document, the DA proposed to the MPC — a coalition of opposition parties working to unseat the ANC — that a new government enlist Starlink to expand access to high-speed broadband internet and address regulatory barriers stifling business.

“That use of Starlink is the generic use of the term to get free internet to poor rural communities,” Zille said.

“At that time, Starlink was the only service providing it, as far as I am aware. The point was to recognise the crucial role of connectivity to get people out of poverty and unemployment. Those were agenda items we were going to submit to a national convention that people were calling for at the time. Nothing sinister there.

“It is also essential for me to add that full recognition of equity-equivalent investment programmes in the ICT sector has been adopted by the GNU [government of national unity] in its medium-term development plan as one of its targets. So, in fact, it has been accepted by the GNU.”

BEE rules in the telecommunications sector meant that Musk would have to sell a 30% stake to black investors if his company was to get a licence to operate in South Africa.

