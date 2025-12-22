Mabuyane primed for move up the ranks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UPWARD LOOKING: Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane says he is available for whatever national position he may be nominated to contest in 2027 by the party membership.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has officially stated his interest in contesting one of the ANC’s top seven leadership positions.

While the official lobbying season for the ANC national leadership race is yet to be opened, Mabuyane, who serves as the ANC Eastern Cape chair, says he is ready and available to take up any seat in the party’s national leadership in 2027.

This is if, Mabuyane said, his name was again called out to contest for national office by ANC branches in the buildup to the party’s provincial conference scheduled for March, and towards the 2027 national elective conference.

His name has been touted as a possible deputy president, with all the candidates said to be vying for the position of party president said to be courting him and the Eastern Cape to back their candidacy.

Speaking exclusively to the Dispatch, Mabuyane said while it was still not the right time to speak about national leadership contestation of 2027, he will avail himself for whichever position he is nominated to contest by the party membership.

The ANC’s watershed 2027 elective conference will see party president Cyril Ramaphosa officially handing over the position to a new leader after his two terms in office.

While the names of Paul Mashatile, the party and country’s deputy president, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula have emerged as frontrunners of those who might contest to replace Ramaphosa, parliament speaker Thoko Didiza’s name has also been bandied about as a possible Ramaphosa successor.

While the Eastern Cape ANC is set for its elective conference in March, where Mabuyane may re-emerge as provincial chair for another term, he told the Dispatch the party was now in “transition politics”, which he said was inevitable, both in the province and nationally.

This comes at a time when not only finding Ramaphosa’s successor will soon be on every ANC member’s lips, but steps to identify and find a new premier for the province will also have to be taken.

One can only be a premier for two consecutive terms, constitutionally, so one cannot be a premier after 2029. — Premier Oscar Mabuyane

Mabuyane will vacate his premiership post in 2029, if not earlier, he confirmed.

He could possibly vacate his provincial role immediately after the 2027 national conference, two years before his premiership stint ends, should he be elected for one of the party’s top seven leadership roles.

During the ANC’s national conference in 2022, Mabuyane, a close ally of Ramaphosa, fell short after he was edged by Mashatile for the party’s deputy presidency.

He, however, said he was ready to try again, pending the wishes of party branches and the broader membership.

“I was told to stand in the last conference for deputy president position, and I stood,” he said.

“But unfortunately I lost and had to come back here in the province to serve our people.

“We are now going into our next provincial conference, and branches will soon, after December, start reconciling and consolidating.

“They will be doing branch general meetings in January and February, so that by the end of March our provincial conference sits.

“It is they who will indicate what kind of leadership they want, moving forward.

“We believe in unity of our province and, where we can, we will make ourselves available to serve our people, as long as our people are still comfortable with us serving them at that level.

“One can only be a premier for two consecutive terms, constitutionally, so one cannot be a premier after 2029.

“So, the province must begin to work towards identifying a new premier who must be able to take over from 2029.

“That person must be supported by all of us and will need to build from what we have done, as we had also been building from a foundation that had been laid by those before us.

“We are now in transition politics. That is inevitable because beyond 2029, there must be a new premier in the Eastern Cape, if I manage to get into that year.”

We need more national leaders, more ministers, to come and attend to issues of development and service delivery in our province. — Mabuyane

Asked about his rumoured closeness with Mashatile and apparent clandestine meetings between the two on some occasions when the deputy president had visited the province recently, Mabuyane said there was nothing sinister in such an engagement.

However, party insiders feel such meetings are intended to discuss the possibility of being running mates at the next ANC conference.

Mabuyane shied away from directly answering that, instead saying: “Lobbying has not officially been opened.

“However, I can confirm that the deputy president has been serving our province and we are quite appreciative of that.

“We need more national leaders, more ministers, to come and attend to issues of development and service delivery in our province.

“So his visits here are very welcome visits as they managed to unlock some issues that we have been grappling with in the province.

“A lot of issues that we had been stuck with in the province needed national competency.

“So, in the process, yes, we are meeting as he is a deputy president of the country and I am a premier.

“He is also the deputy president of the majority party and I am a provincial chair, so yes we do meet and we share and discuss a lot of issues, as I am also discussing with any other national leader.

“It’s not him alone. I do meet with a lot of national leaders on a lot of national issues that relate to the organisation and government.

“At an appropriate time, when processes are open, that time will come when we are able to talk to each other and lobby each other.

“Right now, I am not aware of any side of the deputy president or any side of whoever.”

He said the mood out there was that the ANC needed to manage its transition carefully, saying: “We are no longer in a comfort zone and likely to plummet if we are not careful on how we manage our situation.”

Political analysts viewed Mabuyane’s stance as unsurprising.

Dr Ongama Mtimka said the Eastern Cape was the last ANC province standing when it came to its stature politically and, as such, it positioned Mabuyane as a serious contender for national roles, provided the province remained united. .

“In the political economy of development in SA, it becomes crucial to have representation, even as the ANC has lost significant power at a national level,” Mtimka said.

“With some of the things that may need to be done in the Eastern Cape, it makes sense that at a time when it has a political stature within the politics of the ANC that it campaigns to have a prominent role in national politics.

“That’s not to say if there are other contenders for that national role from the province; one is saying Mabuyane is better than them, and there’s definitely a case to be made.

“Not only does the Eastern Cape have a good chance to strengthen its bargaining position, but it also needs to play a prominent role if it is truly going to develop the deal with the development challenges its facing.”

Prof Susan Booysen said there would be dozens of people who would put their hands up for the position because “it’s an easy position to run for”.

“It means you must have some political presence, a profile in one of the provinces with a large voting delegation at conference, alliances, and I think he has been playing the ANC game long enough to possibly have alliances,” she said.

“It would mean we have to look out for who he is backing for president because it is very likely that we are going to see many trade-offs.

“This could be an important signal that the nomination game is opening.

“Politically he has been around for a long time. I don’t think it (his standing) is surprising because it is a game that’s wide open.”

Daily Dispatch