Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi denies firing gun during son’s umgidi, says object was a toy

A video surfaced of Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi, from the Ikhwezi political Movement, discharging a firearm during the homecoming of her son from initiation school on Sunday morning.

The incident happened during celebrations for her son, Tsepiso Martin, 18, who matriculated this year and recently returned home from umgidi, a Xhosa initiation ceremony.

Kolwapi denied in a statement that there had been a firearm at the celebrations.

“In response to the video circulating on social media, I would like to clarify that there was no firearm present. The item witnessed in my hand is a replica (toy gun). It was taken during my son’s umgidi — a sacred Xhosa initiation ceremony that marks the transition into manhood,” she said.

Kolwapi accused political opponents of exploiting the incident. “It is unfortunate that this moment has been used to score political points by the ANC and bogus so-called local community leaders,” she said.

She suggested criticism of her actions was influenced by gendered perceptions of power and leadership.

I remain committed, as a leader and as a mother, to building a South Africa where our traditions evolve without losing their soul, where women’s authority is not questioned but respected, and where no woman has to march, protest, or mourn simply to be safe — Nokuzola Kolwapi, Bitou deputy mayor

“The fact that this act was performed by a woman has unsettled some, and that reaction itself deserves reflection. For generations, power, ritual authority and public symbolism have been narrowly defined along patriarchal lines,” said Kolwapi.

“A woman occupying this space confidently, visibly and unapologetically challenges the assumption that leadership, protection, and cultural authority belong to men alone. It is an assertion that women are not guests in culture or politics; we are custodians and architects of both.”

She framed the incident within the broader context of gender-based violence in South Africa.

“This moment cannot be separated from the political and social reality of South Africa today. We are a nation grieving; women are being killed in their homes. This was a symbol of taking back our culture, taking back our identity and taking back our power,” she said.

“There is no contradiction between celebrating culture and condemning violence. The incident was not a threat; it was a declaration. A declaration that our sons must be raised to honour life, not dominate it. A declaration that power, when held by women, can be transformative.”

She added that she remained committed to public service and cultural leadership.

“I remain committed, as a leader and as a mother, to building a South Africa where our traditions evolve without losing their soul, where women’s authority is not questioned but respected, and where no woman has to march, protest, or mourn simply to be safe,” she said.

ANC distances itself from Kolwapi

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape distanced itself from Kolwapi, saying she is not a member of the party.

“The gun-wielding hooligan, criminal, and a charlatan of a deputy mayor is not a member of the ANC. She’s in no way associated with the ANC,” the party said in a statement.

The ANC said Kolwapi belongs to an independent organisation, the “Ikhwezi Movement, which is in coalition with the DA in the Bitou municipality.

The party condemned the alleged incident, stating that discharging a firearm in public is a criminal offence, and called for an independent investigation.

“We’re calling on law enforcement agencies to quickly act and investigate that video and ensure that that hooligan of a deputy mayor is brought to book,” the ANC said.

Event was private, says municipality

The Bitou municipality also issued a statement acknowledging the circulating videos.

“The Bitou Municipality acknowledges numerous videos circulating publicly that depict deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi celebrating the homecoming of her son from the initiation school in a ceremony known as umgidi,” it said.

It stressed that the umgidi celebrations were a private family event. “The umgidi celebrations is a private event organised by the family of the returning initiate, and whoever attends it does so in their private capacity,” the municipality said.

The municipality acknowledged public concern over the footage. “These videos have drawn a lot of interest and comments from the public in relation to her discharging what seems like a firearm in public,” it said.

It confirmed that police are investigating the matter. “We are aware and do acknowledge that the South African Police Service is currently investigating this matter following a criminal case opened by a member of the public.”

It also clarified Kolwapi’s political affiliation. “It is important to clarify the fact that Councillor Kolwapi is the representative of the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) on the Bitou Council and not the ANC, as per various comments made on public platforms,” the municipality said

“The municipality reaffirms its commitment to upholding accountability, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law and will co-operate fully with the relevant authorities as the process unfolds.”

Cops probing incident

Southern Cape SAPS media spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies confirmed that Kwanokuthula detectives are investigating a case of pointing of a firearm after an alleged incident in Sajini Street at about 10.30am.

“According to reports available, Kwanokuthula police members visited a premises after a video of the incident was circulated on social media,” Spies said.

He added that the investigation is at an early stage.

“Investigation into this incident is at an early stage, and no arrests have been made yet. SAPS is not in a position to divulge particulars of individuals involved at this stage.”

TimesLIVE