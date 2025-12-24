Mabuyane expects modest growth in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INFRASTRUCTURE BOOST: The newly constructed Ndabakazi Intermodal Interchange was officially opened in November. Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the provincial government would push harder in the new year to accelerate infrastructure development and create a more attractive environment for private investors.

While the Eastern Cape’s economic growth prospects took a significant knock in 2025, particularly after the introduction of US tariffs on SA’s exports, the provincial government believes the new year could bring modest but much-needed relief.

According to premier Oscar Mabuyane, this will depend largely on how quickly the province completes its catalytic infrastructure projects and intensifies efforts to attract investment, beginning with an investment conference scheduled for February.

Mabuyane told the Dispatch during a wide-ranging interview that the effects of the export tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump had been felt across several sectors but had hit the automotive industry — which remains the backbone of the Eastern Cape economy — particularly hard.

The tariffs, which took effect in August, resulted in job losses and declining revenue, with exports to the US — particularly by Mercedes-Benz SA, one of the province’s largest employers — dropping sharply.

The slowdown, he said, had also affected companies in the automotive components supply chain, some of which were forced to shut down or retrench large numbers of workers.

This had worsened unemployment in a largely rural and economically fragile province.

“The uncertainty created a lot of anxiety among people who rely on this sector to put food on the table,” Mabuyane said.

He acknowledged that the Eastern Cape economy had become over-reliant on the automotive sector, which has been established in the province for more than six decades.

Mabuyane said he was also concerned about what he described as the encroachment of fully built vehicles imported from parts of Asia into the South African market.

He said importing vehicles for sale in SA, rather than manufacturing them in the country, undermined job creation.

“These imports are eroding the baseline. Manufacturing vehicles locally creates more jobs than simply assembling or importing them,” he said.

Mabuyane painted a bleak picture of the province’s current economic position, describing it as “quite struggling” and “very sluggish”.

However, he said the provincial government would push harder in the new year to accelerate infrastructure development and create a more attractive environment for private investors.

“With improved infrastructure, better days could be on the horizon for the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“There is steady progress in the implementation of our catalytic projects.

“Yes, disappointingly, there have been delays, with some projects yet to take off.

“Some have started to take shape but have been affected by challenges such as protests.

“But the work we are doing is shaping the province in the right direction.

“We are now grappling better with our development trajectory as a province.

“It is easier now to see where we are going from where we have been. It’s quite an inspiring phase.”

One of his priorities for the new year would be to ensure the “optimal functioning of the entire ecosystem” required to drive development.

Several projects the provincial government wanted to advance — particularly industrialisation initiatives — fell under the competence of the national government.

“For industrialisation to take off, national government must come on board. Those are not projects we can implement alone at provincial level,” Mabuyane said.

“But so far, I think we are getting somewhere in realising the potential of the Eastern Cape and understanding where we are heading as a province.”

He said unemployment and underdevelopment remained central challenges.

“For you to talk about economic growth in the Eastern Cape, you must first address underdevelopment — particularly infrastructure,” Mabuyane said.

“At the same time, we must increase public interventions to create a conducive environment for the private sector to see the potential of the Eastern Cape and invest here.”

He was “quite at ease, but not comfortable” with the pace of progress so far.

Mabuyane said opening up the coastline for development would be another focus in the new year, arguing that the Eastern Cape’s economy was closely linked to the largely untapped ocean economy.

“As long as accessibility to our coastal areas remains a challenge, it will be difficult to unlock the full potential of the ocean economy,” he said.

“We have developed a master plan for this, but infrastructure remains key.”

Turning to governance, Mabuyane said he was encouraged by steady improvements in audit outcomes across provincial departments and municipalities.

He described the trend as a sign of political stability, noting that more departments and municipalities were achieving clean audits or unqualified audits with findings — outcomes he described as unprecedented in the province.

In the latest municipal audits, seven municipalities and two municipal entities received clean audits.

Mabuyane said only the Makana and Sundays River Valley municipalities continued to raise serious concern due to poor audit outcomes.

Another priority in the new year would be professionalising administration across the public sector.

“I’m quite happy with the attitude and posture of management and mayors, even at local government level,” he said.

“Yes, there are still teething problems caused by political tensions in certain municipalities, but politics should not interfere with service delivery.”

He said the province was working to ensure that administrations were insulated from political instability.

“We want administration to remain intact and focused on serving our people, regardless of political disputes.

“Politicians must lead and managers must manage. If those roles are respected, they complement each other, and government becomes more effective in delivering services.”

Several development projects were in the pipeline for the new year, including water, energy and road infrastructure initiatives.

“In the new year, people can expect more aggression, more efficiency and greater dedication in servicing our communities,” he said.

