ANC was never built for comfort but for struggle, party says as it marks 114 years

The ANC has marked its 114th anniversary by acknowledging its shortcomings while pledging renewed commitment to service, unity and organisational renewal.

This follows its historic loss of a parliamentary majority in the last general election in 2024.

“The ANC was never built for comfort, but for struggle; never for power, but for service,” the party said in a statement released on Wednesday to commemorate its founding in 1912.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the anniversary was a moment for reflection and recommitment, as the governing party faces mounting pressure over service delivery failures, allegations of corruption and its new reality as a coalition partner.

“For more than a century, the ANC has stood as a trusted home of the people, born from the collective will of Africans to resist oppression, reclaim dignity and build a just society,” said Bhengu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Rustenburg in the North West, where the party’s anniversary celebrations are set to take place this weekend.

Throughout our history, the ANC has risen in its most difficult moments by listening to the people, correcting its course and recommitting itself to the values that define it: unity, selflessness, discipline, and service — Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC national spokesperson

The ANC’s January 8 statement will be delivered at Moruleng Stadium on Saturday, with Ramaphosa expected to reflect on the past year and outline the party’s priorities and political messaging ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The anniversary comes against the backdrop of a bruising 2024 general election in which the ANC lost its outright majority in parliament for the first time since the advent of democracy.

Despite the setback, the party remains the largest in the country, securing just more than 40% of the national vote.

Bhengu said the party was acutely aware of the frustrations felt by many South Africans, particularly concerning unemployment, inequality and weaknesses in local government.

“At 114, the ANC reflects honestly on its journey. We acknowledge our victories and our shortcomings. We recognise the pain and frustrations experienced by many of our people,” she said.

“These realities weigh heavily on our conscience as a movement that exists to serve. Yet this anniversary is not a moment of despair; it is a moment of renewal and hope,” said Bhengu

She said the ANC’s history demonstrated its ability to recover during difficult periods by listening to the people and correcting its course.

“Throughout our history, the ANC has risen in its most difficult moments by listening to the people, correcting its course and recommitting itself to the values that define it: unity, selflessness, discipline, and service,” Bhengu said.

The party said it was intensifying efforts to rebuild capable local government, accelerate inclusive economic growth, create jobs and restore public trust in state institutions, while reaffirming its commitment to the National Democratic Revolution.

“Encouraging signs of renewal are taking root across the movement. Organisational rebuilding is under way. Accountability mechanisms are being strengthened,” said Bhengu.

“As we celebrate 114 years, we do so not as a perfect organisation, but as a living movement, self-correcting, resilient and deeply rooted in the aspirations of the masses,” she said.

All eyes will now be on Ramaphosa’s January 8 address, which is expected to set the tone for the ANC’s next phase as it navigates coalition governance and seeks to regain public confidence.

