Ramaphosa slams Afriforum and Solidarity for ‘undermining the constitution’

10 January 2026. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa greets ANC supporters at Moruleng Stadium in North West where he delivered the ANC's January 8 statement during the party's 114th birthday celebration. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has lashed out at Afriforum and Solidarity, accusing them of trying to forge a regime change in the country.

Delivering the annual ANC January 8 statement, Ramaphosa said these were people who were hellbent on undermining the country’s constitution and reversing the gains made since the dawn of democracy by spreading lies about a non-existent “white genocide” in the country.

Though Ramaphosa did not mention the two organisations by name, speaking about a “vocal minority”, it was clear who he was referring to as the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in the lead-up to the event mentioned them directly.

Ramaphosa said these minorities had sought to get sympathy from global racist movements.

The narrative of a “white genocide” has put South Africa at loggerheads with the US under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Reversing the gains of democracy by any means has become an increasingly open objective of domestic anti-transformation forces and their global allies. — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa told scores of ANC supporters at Moruleng stadium that these minorities actually want to topple the state.

“On the one hand, they form and fund political parties designed to fragment the motive forces of change. On the other hand, they sow the seeds of regime change, establish parallel state structures and foment secessionist tendencies,” said Ramaphosa.

“Reversing the gains of democracy by any means has become an increasingly open objective of domestic anti-transformation forces and their global allies.”

Ramaphosa told ANC supporters there was now a need to fight back against them.

“Therefore, given these challenges, the current conjuncture demands that we build the broadest united front to defend, consolidate and advance the national democratic revolution, our constitutional democracy and status as a sovereign country in the family of nations,” he said.

“We must defend, consolidate and advance the constitution and the institutions of our constitutional democracy and ensure that they work for all South Africans. We must defend, consolidate and advance the rights of workers, the informal sector, small businesses, farmers and the middle strata. We must defend, consolidate and advance quality basic services and the expansion of housing, education, health care, electricity, water, sanitation, the social security net, roads, broadband services and infrastructure to millions of South Africans.”

TimesLIVE