Dion George quits the DA

Axed environment minister Dion George has resigned as an MP and terminated his DA membership after a spat with party leader John Steenhuisen.

The two have been at loggerheads for months, leading to an internal investigation by the DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) whose preliminary findings cleared Steenhuisen of abusing the party-issued credit card this week.

The FLC recommended that a disciplinary inquiry be instituted to determine whether either George or Steenhuisen, or both, violated sections of the DA’s federal constitution relating to bringing the party into disrepute, reflecting negatively on the party, and undermining internal co-operation within the party.

The party also called on the two to stop their public bickering or face possible termination of their party membership.

On Thursday, George issued a statement announcing he was resigning, as he was being pushed out of the party.

“The situation has become intolerable. I am being pushed out, and it is no longer feasible for me to remain in the party,” said George.

“I heard via the media on November 7 2025, that John Steenhuisen had written to the president to request my removal as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, while I was representing our country at COP30 in Brazil.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Willie Aucamp would replace George in the executive after a request by Steenhuisen.

“My attorneys have requested documents, and they are not provided, and no proper explanations in writing are received. I was provided with a gag order from the party on November 24 after I defended myself in the media,” said George in a statement.

“This did not apply to others, such as Willie Aucamp and John Steenhuisen, who both continued to attack me without any response or support from the party.”

George accused the DA under Steenhuisen of having been “captured” by the ANC “and other criminal interests”.

“The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled and lost its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interest,” said George.

“When the DA decided to join the government of national unity (GNU), I assessed the risk that the DA could be swallowed up by the ANC. However, I supported the DA joining the GNU because I believed it was the best available option in the interest of the country.”

George said the DA’s participation in the GNU could have worked but alleged Steenhuisen became susceptible to being captured “because of his personal financial vulnerabilities”.

“I have submitted a comprehensive complaint to the public protector setting out how Steenhuisen abused his position under the influence of criminal interests and illicit networks to remove me as the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment,” he said.

“In that leadership role I did not bow, bend or blink under the pressure of the ANC, illicit wildlife traffickers or the criminal captive lion industry in particular. I spoke up and fought to protect South Africa’s amazing and spectacular wildlife and natural resources for her people as one of our nation’s great treasures.”

