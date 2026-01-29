WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

Politics

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Thursday.

