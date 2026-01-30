Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Urgent action required to fix our broken health facilities

2

Surviving the summer heat

3

Legislature orders health department to address payment backlog for oxygen supplies

4

Dimbaza children’s centre celebrates success with German supporters

5

Onboard iconic Greenpeace ship, the Rainbow Warrior